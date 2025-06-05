UAN Activation, Aadhaar-bank Account Seeding Last Date Extended Again For Eli Scheme Benefits– Check Latest Deadline

New Delhi: Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued notification regarding timeline for UAN Activation and AADHAAR seeding in Bank Account for ELI Scheme.

EPFO, has said that UAN Activation and seeding Bank Account with AADHAAR for availing the benefits under ELI Scheme has been extended up to 30 June 2025.

Three schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentive’ were announced in Union Budget 2024-25 as part of Prime Minister’s package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of Rs. 2 lakh crore.

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 2 crore jobs in the country in a period of 2 years. This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood.

In the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by 30th November 2024, starting with the latest joinees. They must then complete the process for all employees working with them.

UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO’s comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund (PF) accounts, view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real time. This allows employees 24/7 access to EPFO services from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to EPFO offices.

The activation process can be completed using an Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password). Employers should ensure that their employees activate the UAN by following the steps given below:

Go to EPFO Member Portal.

Click on the "Activate UAN" link under "Important Links".

Enter UAN, Aadhaar number, name, DOB, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Employees should ensure their mobile number is Aadhaar-linked to access the full range of EPFO’s digital services

Agree to Aadhaar OTP verification.

Click "Get Authorization PIN" to receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP to complete the activation

A password will be sent to your registered mobile number upon successful activation.

In the second stage, going forward, UAN activation will include the state-of-the-art facility of Biometric authentication, through Face-recognition Technology.