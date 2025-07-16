UIDAI Accesses 1.55 Crore Death Records To Deactivate Aadhaar Numbers Of Deceased

New Delhi: UIDAI has accessed 1.55 crore death records with the Registrar General of India for deactivating Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons as part of the proactive measures to maintain the continued accuracy and integrity of the Aadhaar database, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Wednesday.



In order to prevent unauthorised usage of the Aadhaar number of any family member after their death, it is recommended that Aadhaar number holders report the death of their family members on the myAadhaar Portal after obtaining their death certificate from the death registering authorities, a statement said.

No Aadhaar number is ever reassigned to another individual. However, in case of the death of a person, it is essential that his or her Aadhaar number is deactivated to prevent identity fraud and unauthorised usage of such Aadhaar number, the statement explained.

It is also important to validate the status of the deceased Aadhaar number holders prior to deactivation of their Aadhaar numbers, as it may have widespread ramifications for them. Therefore, in order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation, according to the statement.

As part of these steps, UIDAI recently requested the Registrar General of India (RGI) to share death records linked with Aadhaar numbers. RGI has, till date, provided approximately 1.55 crore death records from 24 States/UTs using the Civil Registration System (CRS). After due validation, around 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. A similar exercise is continuing with non-CRS States/UTs. About 6.7 lakh death records have been received so far, and deactivation is in progress, the official statement said.

UIDAI also launched a new service – ‘Reporting of Death of a Family Member’ - on the myAadhaar Portal on June 9, 2025, for deaths registered in 24 States/UTs presently using the Civil Registration System. This portal allows individuals to report the death of their family members.

The family member, after authenticating himself/herself, is required to provide Aadhaar number and Death Registration Number along with other demographic details of the deceased person on the portal. After due process of validation of the information submitted by the family member, further action is taken for the deactivation, or otherwise, of the Aadhaar number of the deceased person. The process of integration of remaining States/UTs with the portal is currently underway, the statement explained.

Besides, UIDAI is also exploring the possibility of sourcing death records from banks and other Aadhaar ecosystem entities that maintain such information. UIDAI is also taking support from State Governments in identifying the deceased Aadhaar number holders. As a pilot, demographic details of Aadhaar number holders aged more than 100 years are being shared with State Governments to verify whether the Aadhaar number holder is alive. Upon receipt of such verification report, necessary validation will be carried out before deactivating such Aadhaar number.

UIDAI has empowered Aadhaar number holders of India with a unique identity and a digital platform to authenticate anytime, anywhere. Aadhaar number is a unique 12-digit digital identity for the residents of India and NRIs. The 12-digit Aadhaar number is a random number generated without the use of any intelligence, and, hence, not all 12-digit numbers are Aadhaar numbers, the statement added.