UIDAI Biometric Challenge Competition Offers Rs 7.7 Lakh Worth Prize; Check Important Dates, Direct Link To Apply

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in collaboration with IIIT-Hyderabad has launched a large-scale competition to test age invariance in biometric algorithms.

Researchers and developers globally are invited to enhance their biometric models using UIDAI's unique, field-collected dataset for improving accuracy in real-world conditions.

The challenge offers prizes worth Rs 7.7 lakhs (USD 9,000) and the opportunity to collaborate with UIDAI in advancing biometric technologies.

The first phase of the Biometric SDK Benchmarking challenge focuses on fingerprint authentication, testing 1:1 matching algorithms for children aged 5-10 years, with updates after 5-10 years. UIDAI ensures that participant submissions are evaluated securely, with anonymized datasets and no sharing of data with participants.

UIDAI Biometric Challenge Competition: Important Date And Direct Link To Apply

The challenge runs from March 25, 2025, to May 25, 2025, with registration details available on the UIDAI website and https://biochallenge.uidai.gov.in/



About the UIDAI SDK benchmarking competition

UIDAI says, "The SDK benchmarking competition, organized by UIDAI and IIIT-H, assesses the effectiveness of biometric verification and authentication SDKs. It provides a platform for researchers and industry leaders to evaluate their SDKs' computational power and efficiency. With a large dataset of real-world biometric data, encompassing diverse geographies and demographics in India, the competition ensures algorithm testing across various challenges and generalizability to real-world scenarios. Developers can identify areas for improvement, and benefit from understanding their performances with peers by participating in the competition."

Following the fingerprint challenge, UIDAI will also launch SDK benchmarking competitions for iris and face authentication.