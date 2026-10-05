UIDAI explains rules for Aadhaar name correction: Wrong spelling, deletion of surname, post-marriage change

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) explaining the procedure to make changes in the name of the holder.
As per the latest SOP, the procedure varies based on the type of correction which includes minor name change, data entry error, special cases, and complete name changes.
So, if the holder wants to change spelling, update abbreviation, change the middle/surname after divorce or marriage, remove alias, the prescribed procedure can be followed subject to the category of change.
As per UIDAI, the corrections that can be constituted as minor changes are:
-- Expanding the abbreviation
-- Abbreviating the name
-- Addition of middle/last name
-- Deletion of middle/last name
-- Updating the order of the first, middle, and last name
-- Minor spelling corrections when the names are phonetically similar
To process the change, a person must submit applicable Proof of Identity (PoI) or Proof of Relation (PoR) in case of children below 18.
It may happen that the card-holder submits the correct name through a previous PoI/PoR document, yet the incorrect name is displayed in the actual Aadhaar. In such cases a person may submit applicable PoI/PoR along with Annexure B affidavit and Annexure C affidavit in case of children.
However, if the requested correction does not match the name submitted in the previous PoI/PoR, the application can be rejected.
A woman may choose to update the name following her marriage or divorce, in that case she may submit PoI along with Annexure D affidavit. The affidavit ensure that the change does not pertain to a change in identity.
This provision is covered under the special category which also includes updates after gender change, dropping of prefixes such as ranks, removal of dots, correction of random capitalization of letter in the name.
Also, to drop the "alias" or "urf" from the name in the Aadhaar and choose either of the two names, a person has to submit PoI and Annexure E affidavit. In case of minors Annexure F affidavit has to be submitted along with the PoI/PoR.
When the applicant seeks to change the name entirely or change identity it is considered a major change and is liable to be rejected if the application is not accompanied by Gazette Notification. The person has to submit identity proof along with the Gazette Notification for name change for successful alteration.
To process the change in the name the applicants has to follow the necessary steps
-- Fill the prescribed affidavit where applicable
-- Collect the required documents based on the category of change
-- Visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre
-- Submit the requests along with the prescribed documents
-- Complete the verification and biometric authentication
-- Pay the demographic update fee
-- Collect the acknowledgement receipt for the application
-- To track the status of the request use the Update Request Number (URN)
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