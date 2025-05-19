UIDAI Makes Aadhaar Data Public On Government Portal; Authentication Crosses 150 Billion

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday announced that it has started sharing non-personal, anonymised data from the Aadhaar Dashboard on the government’s open data platform, data.gov.in.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, encouraging research, and enabling data-driven policymaking. The datasets—released by UIDAI’s Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Deputy Director General—offer aggregated insights into Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and authentication trends, segmented by geography, age group, and other relevant factors.

By making these anonymised datasets publicly accessible, the IT Ministry said UIDAI hopes to foster academic research, drive innovation in digital services, and support collaborative development efforts. “This initiative opens new avenues for evidence-based policy-making and technological innovation, furthering UIDAI’s commitment to transparency, public good, and secure data governance,” it added.

It also aligns with the broader government vision of fostering evidence-based policy making and maximising the value of open data for the public good. It is expected to further boost digital inclusion and governance efficiency.

Total Number Of Aadhaar Authentication

Meanwhile, the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions have crossed the 150 billion (15,011.82 crore) mark. Moreover, the total number of eKYC transactions (37.3 crore) carried out during April is 39.7 per cent more than the numbers during the same period last year.

e-KYC Transactions

The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions has crossed 2,393 crore as on April 30, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT. In April alone, almost 210 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 8 per cent more than the same month in 2024, informed the ministry.

More than 100 entities, both in the government and private sectors, are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services. In FY25, Aadhaar number holders carried out more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in 2024-25. (With IANS Inputs)