UIDAI To Launch e-Aadhaar App By THIS Year: What It Is And How It Will Work

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to make Aadhaar updates easier than ever with the launch of a new mobile application called e-Aadhaar App. This upcoming app aims to simplify the process of updating Aadhaar details, eliminating the hassle of submitting multiple documents for minor changes and offering users a faster, more convenient way to manage their Aadhaar information.

e-Aadhaar App to Make Aadhaar Updates Faster

The upcoming e-Aadhaar app will revolutionize how users update their Aadhaar details by making the process quick, digital, and hassle-free. Changes to minor details such as date of birth, name, phone number, or address can now be done directly through the app—no need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or submit physical documents.

The app will connect with verified government databases, enabling automatic validation of supporting documents like passports, driving licences, and birth certificates, ensuring both convenience and accuracy.

According to a report by Financial Express, the e-Aadhaar app is likely to be launched by the end of 2025 and will be available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

UIDAI Revises Aadhaar Update Fees After Nearly Five Years

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has increased the charges for updating Aadhaar details, with the new rates coming into effect from October 1, 2025. The revised fee structure, which will remain valid until September 30, 2028, applies to demographic, biometric, and other updates. This marks the first major revision in almost five years, and the next update in charges is scheduled between October 1, 2028, and September 30, 2031.

How the e-Aadhaar App Will Work

The e-Aadhaar app will connect directly with verified government databases, allowing for automatic verification of documents such as passports, driving licences, and birth certificates. This seamless integration will make the update process faster and more secure, while also reducing the chances of data errors and fraud.

Updated Aadhaar Fees: What Residents Need to Know

Under the revised fee structure, Aadhaar generation remains free for all residents. However, registrars will now receive Rs 75 for enrolling children under the age of five and 125 for those above five. Mandatory biometric updates for children aged 5–7 and 15–17 will continue to be free, while adults will pay Rs 125.

For demographic updates—such as changes to name, address, or date of birth—the new charge is Rs 75, applicable both online and at enrolment centres. Updating Proof of Address (PoA) or Proof of Identity (PoI) documents will also cost Rs 75, while an Aadhaar reprint is priced at Rs 40.