UMANG App Mandatory For UAN: Step By Step Process Explained For Generation, Activation Of EPFO UAN

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has issued a circular regarding Mandatory Allotment and activation of UAN through UMANG APP using FAT. The mandatory rules are applicable from 1 August 2025.

"In this connection, in order to ensure error-free generation of UAN, it has been decided that with effect from 1 August 2025 the allotment/generation of UAN will be done only through the aadhaar based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) in UMANG App," an EPFO Circular said.

Here Is The Step By Step Process For Generation, Activation Of EPFO UAN

To access any UAN-related service, you must have the following

a. A valid Aadhaar number

b. Have access to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number for OTP verification

c. Have or install the Aadhaar Face RD App for face authentication



UAN Allotment and Activation

Users who don’t have a UAN and want to generate and activate it can follow the below mentioned steps



Step 1. Open UMANG and go to "UAN Allotment and Activation"

Step 2. Enter: Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number, Check the consent checkbox for Aadhaar validation

Step 3. Tap “Send OTP”. Install the Aadhaar Face RD App if prompted. Enter the OTP sent to your mobile.

Step 4. System checks if Aadhaar is already linked to a UAN:

Step 5. Face Authentication: Check the consent box. Tap “Face Authentication”. Face scan is performed.

Step 6. System fetches details and generates a new UAN.

Step 7. UAN is sent via SMS to your registered mobile number.



For citizens who already have a UAN but haven’t activated it yet, must follow the below mentioned process

Step 1.Open UMANG and select "UAN Activation"

Step 2. Enter: UAN, Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number, Tick consent checkbox for Aadhaar validation.

Step 3. Tap “Send OTP”. Install Aadhaar Face RD App if needed. Enter the OTP.

Step 4. System validates UAN and Aadhaar linkage in the EPFO database.

Step 5. Face Authentication: Check the consent box. Tap “Face Authentication”. Face scan is done using UIDAI API.

Step 6. System validates details, activates the UAN, and sends: UAN + Temporary Password via SMS. Updates photo and address in EPFO database.



For availing this facility, the only requirement would be to download the UMANG App and Aadhaar Face RD App from Playstore. The facility can be availed by the Members themselves using their smartphones without any intervention of EPFO/Employers.