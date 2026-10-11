UMANG for EPFO members: Create UAN, check PF contributions, claim funds and more

New Delhi: Employers have easy access to their Provident Funds when they need to check the balance or claim the funds through the UMANG app. The app helps them track their balance history with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.
UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is an app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to provide quick and seamless access to pan-India e-Governance services to Indian citizens on a single platform.
Employees usually use the app to avail themselves of EPFO services. One must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN), an Aadhaar card, and a mobile number linked to Aadhaar to be able to access the services.
UAN allotment
To get a UAN through the UMANG app, it is necessary to have a valid Aadhaar card and a linked mobile number. Also, one must have the Aadhaar Face RD application for face authentication.
To get started, go to ‘UAN Allotment and Activation’ on the UMANG app and enter the required details, such as the Aadhaar number and mobile number. Once the details are entered, tap 'Send OTP'.
You will receive an OTP on your mobile phone. Enter it. This step will be followed by face authentication through face scanning. Once the information is furnished, a UAN is generated and sent to the registered mobile number.
UAN activation
EPFO now allows existing members to activate their UAN through the UMANG app instead of the portal. The facility can be availed of by clicking on 'UAN Activation' on the UMANG app. One must have an Aadhaar number, a mobile number linked to Aadhaar, and the Aadhaar Face RD application for the face-authentication process. Once the process is complete, you will receive the UAN and a temporary password.
EPF passbook
One of the most crucial features of using the UMANG app for EPFO members is viewing the EPF passbook. It is important for employees because it keeps a record of the contributions made to the PF account by both the employee and the employer and also shows the interest earned. Employees can easily check their balance using the passbook.
Online claim
Members have the provision to file different types of EPF claims, such as partial advance withdrawals, final PF settlements, and pension withdrawals. Ensure that the correct bank details and personal details are submitted on the portal to process the claims without disruptions. Users can also track their claims using the UMANG app.
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