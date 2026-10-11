Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

UMANG for EPFO members: Create UAN, check PF contributions, claim funds and more

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is an app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to provide quick and seamless access to pan-India e-Governance services to Indian citizens on a single platform.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
UMANG for EPFO members: Create UAN, check PF contributions, claim funds and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UMANG for EPFO members: Create UAN, check PF contributions, claim funds and more
2
3
4
5