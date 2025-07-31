Unclaimed Dividend Claims, KYC Updates For Shareholders: Govt Campaign To Run Till November 6; All You Want To Know

New Delhi: The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has launched a 100-day campaign to facilitate dividend claims and KYC updates. The campaign titled 'Saksham Niveshak' will run from 28 July to 6 November 2025.

This national drive is aimed at empowering shareholders by creating awareness about unclaimed dividends held by companies and guiding them through the process of updating their KYC and nomination details to reclaim their rightful dividend.

"The campaign encourages companies to proactively reach out to their shareholders, helping them recover unclaimed dividends and resume the regular receipt of dividends by updating essential records. Timely action by shareholders will ensure that their dividends and underlying shares are not transferred to IEPFA," a Ministry of Corporate Affairs release has said.

Key Objectives of the Saksham Niveshak Campaign include:

• Facilitate the resolution of cases related to unclaimed dividends lying with companies.

• Support KYC and nomination updates for shareholders.

• Ensure direct dividend payouts from companies to the rightful investors.

"The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), established under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is committed to promoting financial literacy, safeguarding investor interests, and protecting unclaimed dividends and shares. Through initiatives like Niveshak Didi, Niveshak Panchayat, and Niveshak Shivir, IEPFA strives to build a financially informed and empowered investor base across the country," said the release.