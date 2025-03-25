Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2876841https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/unified-pension-scheme-check-direct-link-for-enrolment-and-claim-forms-know-major-cut-off-dates-2876841.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
UNIFIED PENSION SCHEME

Unified Pension Scheme: Check Direct Link For Enrolment And Claim Forms; Know Major Cut Off Dates

PFRDA Regulations enable enrolment  of three categories of central government employees in Unified Pension Scheme --Check Major cut-off dates

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 07:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Unified Pension Scheme: Check Direct Link For Enrolment And Claim Forms; Know Major Cut Off Dates

New Delhi: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has notified the regulations for Operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) 

"The PFRDA vide gazette notification dated 19th March, 2025 has issued PFRDA (Operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme under NPS) Regulations, 2025," said a Ministry of Finance release.

This follows the UPS notification dated 24th January, 2025 by Government of India for Central Government Employees covered under NPS . The regulations shall come into effect from 1st April, 2025.

PFRDA Regulations enable enrolment  of three categories of central government employees in Unified Pension Scheme --Check Major cut-off dates

(i) an existing central government employee in service as on 1st April 2025, who is covered under NPS ;

(ii) new recruit in the central government services, who joins service on or after the 1st day of April 2025 ; 

(iii) a central government employee who was covered under NPS and who has superannuated or voluntarily retired or has retired under Fundamental Rules 56(j) on or before 31st March 2025 and is eligible for UPS or the legally wedded spouse in case of a subscriber who has superannuated or retired and has demised prior to exercising the option for UPS.

Unified Pension Scheme enrolment and claim forms direct link

The enrolment and claim forms for all these categories of central government employees will be available online from 1st April, 2025 on website of Protean CRA - https://npscra.nsdl.co.in  

The employees also have the option to submit the forms physically.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK