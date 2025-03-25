Unified Pension Scheme: Check Direct Link For Enrolment And Claim Forms; Know Major Cut Off Dates

New Delhi: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has notified the regulations for Operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

"The PFRDA vide gazette notification dated 19th March, 2025 has issued PFRDA (Operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme under NPS) Regulations, 2025," said a Ministry of Finance release.

This follows the UPS notification dated 24th January, 2025 by Government of India for Central Government Employees covered under NPS . The regulations shall come into effect from 1st April, 2025.

PFRDA Regulations enable enrolment of three categories of central government employees in Unified Pension Scheme --Check Major cut-off dates

(i) an existing central government employee in service as on 1st April 2025, who is covered under NPS ;

(ii) new recruit in the central government services, who joins service on or after the 1st day of April 2025 ;

(iii) a central government employee who was covered under NPS and who has superannuated or voluntarily retired or has retired under Fundamental Rules 56(j) on or before 31st March 2025 and is eligible for UPS or the legally wedded spouse in case of a subscriber who has superannuated or retired and has demised prior to exercising the option for UPS.

Unified Pension Scheme enrolment and claim forms direct link

The enrolment and claim forms for all these categories of central government employees will be available online from 1st April, 2025 on website of Protean CRA - https://npscra.nsdl.co.in

The employees also have the option to submit the forms physically.