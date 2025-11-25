Advertisement
UNIFIED PENSION SCHEME

Unified Pension Scheme Deadline Draws Closer; Finance Ministry Issues Reminder

The last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is 30 November 2025.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As the last date for Central government employees to opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)  draws near, the Finance Ministry on Tuesday issued a reminder that Eligible Employees and NPS subscribers can submit requests to nodal officers till 30 November 25 through the CRA system or via physical application.

As the deadline to exercise the option to switch to UPS approaches, all concerned NPS subscribers are informed that they may:

1. Submit their UPS request online through the CRA system; or

2. Submit a duly filled physical application form to their respective Nodal Office on or before 30.11.2025.

The Nodal Offices will process all requests in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Key benefits under UPS include the switch option, tax exemptions, resignation and compulsory retirement benefits and many more. All eligible employees and past retirees of the Central Government under NPS are urged to submit their UPS requests on time to avail these benefits.

By opting for UPS, employees retain the flexibility to switch back to NPS at a later date, should they choose to exercise it.

