Unified Pension Scheme From 1 April 2025: How Much Pension Will Family Get After Death Of Central Govt Employee

New Delhi: Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) will be operational from 1 April, 2025. Declared last year by the Narendra Modi government, the UPS seeks to provide fixed pension security to employees working in central government offices. People who are in a government job and are already enrolled in the NPS will have the opportunity to choose UPS.

What is the minimum assured-payout under UPS?

A minimum assured payout of Rs.10,000 per month has been guaranteed under Unified Pension Scheme in case superannuation is after 10 years or more of qualifying service, subject to timely and regular credit of contributions and no withdrawals.

What is the family payout under UPS?

In case of death of the payout holder after superannuation, family payout @60% of the payout admissible to the payout holder immediately before his demise, shall be assured to the legally wedded spouse (spouse legally wedded as on the date of superannuation or on the date of voluntary retirement or retirement under FR 56(j), as may be applicable).

Unified Pension Scheme: PFRDA Regulations enable enrolment of three categories of central government employees. Check Major cut-off dates

(i) an existing central government employee in service as on 1st April 2025, who is covered under NPS ;

(ii) new recruit in the central government services, who joins service on or after the 1st day of April 2025 ;

(iii) a central government employee who was covered under NPS and who has superannuated or voluntarily retired or has retired under Fundamental Rules 56(j) on or before 31st March 2025 and is eligible for UPS or the legally wedded spouse in case of a subscriber who has superannuated or retired and has demised prior to exercising the option for UPS.

The enrolment and claim forms for all these categories of central government employees will be available online from 1st April, 2025 on website of Protean CRA - https://npscra.nsdl.co.in

The employees also have the option to submit the forms physically.