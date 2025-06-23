Deadline To Opt For Unified Pension Scheme Extended For Government Employees Under NPS; Check Cut-Off Date

Unified Pension Scheme Last Date: In response to multiple requests from stakeholders, the government on Monday extended the deadline to opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) by three months, moving the cut-off date to September 30, 2025. This extension applies to eligible existing central government employees, past retirees, and the legally wedded spouses of deceased past retirees.

The UPS, officially notified on January 24, 2025, is a new option under the National Pension System (NPS) that offers assured pension benefits, similar to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The scheme is set to take effect from April 1, 2025.

To implement the UPS, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) released the necessary regulations on March 19, 2025. Initially, beneficiaries were given time until June 30, 2025 to opt in, but the deadline has now been pushed to September 30, 2025 to allow more time for decision-making. The newly notified NPS regulations permit enrollment of three categories of central government employees:

Point 1: Existing employees in service as of April 1, 2025, who are covered under NPS.

Point 2: New recruits joining central government service on or after April 1, 2025.

Point 3: Past retirees and spouses of deceased retirees, as defined under the scheme.

This extension aims to ensure that all eligible individuals have sufficient time to consider and opt for the scheme. The third category includes central government employees who were covered under NPS and who have superannuated or voluntarily retired or have retired under Fundamental Rules 56(j) on or before March 31, 2025 and are eligible for UPS or the legally wedded spouse in case of a subscriber who has superannuated or retired and has demised prior to exercising the option for UPS.

Meanwhile, the government also announced on June 18 that Central government employees covered under the Unified Pension Scheme will now be eligible for retirement and death gratuity benefits. (With IANS Inputs)