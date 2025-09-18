Advertisement
Unified Pension Scheme: One-Time Option For CG Employees Who Joined Between 1 April- 31 August 2025

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory And Development Authority (PFRDA) has released its latest circular regarding One-time option for Central Government employees who joined services on or after 01 April 2025 and up to 31 August 2025 to opt for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

This option may be exercised up to 30 September 2025, in alignment with the extended cut-off date already notified for other categories of eligible persons, PFRDA added.

"In light of the recent clarifications and developments in the scheme, it has been decided by the Central Government to allow a one-time option to Central Government employees who joined services on or after 01.04.2025 and up to 31.08.2025, and who have opted for NPS, to migrate to Unified Pension Scheme," PFRDA  has said.

