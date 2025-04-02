Unified Pension Scheme Rolled Out: Who Is Eligible For 50% Guaranteed Pension? Who Will Not Get Assured Payout?

New Delhi: Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been made operational from 1 April, 2025 for central government employees.

Declared last year by the Narendra Modi government, the UPS seeks to provide fixed pension security to employees working in central government offices. People who are in a government job and are already enrolled in the NPS will have the opportunity to choose UPS.

What is the minimum assured-payout under UPS?

A minimum assured payout of Rs.10,000 per month has been guaranteed under Unified Pension Scheme in case superannuation is after 10 years or more of qualifying service, subject to timely and regular credit of contributions and no withdrawals.

Unified Pension Scheme: Who Will Get Guaranteed 50% Pension?

Under UPS, a person who has worked for at least 25 years will receive a pension equal to 50% of their average basic salary for the last 12 months before their retirement. If someone has served for more than 10 years, they would receive a pension of at least Rs 10,000 per month.

What is the family payout under UPS?

In case of death of the payout holder after superannuation, family payout @60% of the payout admissible to the payout holder immediately before his demise, shall be assured to the legally wedded spouse (spouse legally wedded as on the date of superannuation or on the date of voluntary retirement or retirement under FR 56(j), as may be applicable).

Under what circumstances the option of assured payout under UPS shall not be available to the Central Government employees?

The option of assured payout under UPS shall not be available to the Central Government employees in the following circumstances: a. In case of an employee superannuating before qualifying service of 10 years, from the date of superannuation. b. In case of removal or dismissal from service or resignation of the employee.