Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2860152https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/unified-pension-scheme-what-is-the-minimum-assured-payout-how-it-be-calculated-2860152.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
NATIONAL PENSION SYSTEM

Unified Pension Scheme: What Is The Minimum Assured-payout, How It Be Calculated?

The Central Government employees, who are covered under NPS, are eligible to submit their option for UPS under National Pension System

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Unified Pension Scheme: What Is The Minimum Assured-payout, How It Be Calculated?

New Delhi: The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) introduced by the central government is coming into effect from 1 April 2025. UPS has been introduced as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) for the Central Government employees covered under NPS so that they may receive an assured payout after their retirement. 

The ‘fund-based’ payout system relies on the regular and timely accumulation and investment of applicable contributions (from both the employee and the employer (the Central Government)) for grant of monthly payout to the retiree.

How is the assured payout calculated under UPS? 

The rate of full assured payout will be @50% of 12 monthly average basic pay, immediately prior to superannuation. Full assured payout is payable after a minimum 25 years of qualifying service. In case of lesser qualifying service period, proportionate payout would be admissible. 

A minimum guaranteed payout of Rs 10,000 per month shall be assured in case superannuation is after 10 years or more of qualifying service subject to timely and regular credit of contributions and no withdrawals. In cases of voluntary retirement after a minimum 25 years of qualifying service, assured payout will commence from the date on which the employee would have superannuated if he had continued in service.

What is the minimum assured-payout under UPS? 

A minimum assured payout of Rs 10,000 per month has been guaranteed under Unified Pension Scheme in case superannuation is after 10 years or more of qualifying service, subject to timely and regular credit of contributions and no withdrawals.

What is the family payout under UPS? 

In case of death of the payout holder after superannuation, family payout @60% of the payout admissible to the payout holder immediately before his demise, shall be assured to the legally wedded spouse (spouse legally wedded as on the date of superannuation or on the date of voluntary retirement or retirement under FR 56(j), as may be applicable).

Who is eligible for the UPS? 

The Central Government employees, who are covered under NPS, are eligible to submit their option for UPS under National Pension System

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK