Union Bank Of India Waives Charges On Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance In Savings Accounts

New Delhi: Union Bank Of India has joined the bandwagon of waiver of charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings accounts.

"In alignment with the spirit of financial inclusion and customer centric banking, Union Bank of India now waives charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in general savings accounts effective from Quarter ending September 2025," the bank said in a statement.

This move is aimed at ensuring uniformity, fairness and enhance accessibility of basic banking services to customers. We are committed to supporting inclusive growth and believe this step will further strengthen our engagement with underserved segment of the population, said UBI.

The charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance are already waived in PMJDY accounts, Savings accounts of pensioners and senior citizens. However, the waiver is not applicable on other customized products of Savings Accounts.