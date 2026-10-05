Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Unused account? Check when it becomes inoperative and how to claim funds

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), when no transactions happen in a bank account for more than a period of two years, it becomes inactive. However, the balance in the account remains yours. RBI has provisions for customers to retrieve the sum from such accounts through directions implemented by the banks.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Unused account? Check when it becomes inoperative and how to claim funds

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Unused account? Check when it becomes inoperative and how to claim funds
2
3
4
5