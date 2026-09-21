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UP government slashes stamp-duty on rent agreements: Check the revised structure and registration charges

Registering the rent agreement would particularly get cheaper for those entering into long leases. The Cabinet has approved the revised framework, which aims to encourage landlords and tenants to register the contracts by making it more affordable.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
UP government slashes stamp-duty on rent agreements: Check the revised structure and registration charges

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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UP government slashes stamp-duty on rent agreements: Check the revised structure and registration charges
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