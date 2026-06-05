Upcoming DA hike may rise to 63 %; Check how much government employees and pensioners will gain

New Delhi: Millions of central government employees and pensioners across India may receive a 3 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from July 2026. The recent inflation figures indicate that a 3 percent hike is likely. If the government approves, the DA rate will rise from 60 percent to 63 percent which could mean higher salaries and increased pensions for millions of employees and retirees across the country.

In April this year, the Modi government announced a 2 percent increase in DA for central government employees and pensioners. With this revision, DA has been increased to 60 percent of basic pay now from the earlier 58 percent.

Why 3 percent DA hike looks likely?

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Millions of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting announcements on salary adjustments and dearness allowances. The latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) data released by the Labour Bureau has led to the expectation of a higher DA. The index increased by 0.8 points to 149.9 in April 2026. The latest data points to continued inflation, making a further increase in the allowance more likely.

How will DA rise to 63 percent?

According to the available data, the DA calculation has increased steadily during the first four months of 2026. After April's inflation reading, the computed DA stood at 62.54 percent. If CPI-IW data for May and June continue to be consistent with current estimates, the final figure could reach around 63.72 percent. The revised allowance is expected to be fixed at 63 percent since DA is generally rounded down to the nearest whole number. This means that with a 3 percent hike, the DA rate will rise to 63 percent from 60 percent.

How much salary will increase?

The absolute amount of the DA hike depends on the basic salary of the employee. For a Level-1 central government employee drawing a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000, the current DA at 60 percent is Rs 10,800 per month. If DA increases to 63 percent, the monthly DA component would increase to Rs 11,340, giving an additional Rs 540 every month. Employees with higher base pay will have larger gains:

Basic salary Monthly increase

Rs 25,500 Rs 765

Rs 35,400 Rs 1,062

Rs 44,900 Rs 1,347

How will pensioners gain?

The same hike will apply to Dearness Relief (DR) which is paid to pensioners. A pensioner who draws a minimum basic pension of Rs 9,000, will see DR rise from Rs 5,400 at the current 60 percent rate to Rs 5,670 at 63 percent which translates into an additional Rs 270 per month.

How DA is calculated

Dearness Allowance is calculated using the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). For central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission, DA is broadly calculated using the formula: DA% = (Average AICPI(12 months)–261.42)/261.42 × 100.

When will DA hike be announced?

DA is a percentage of the basic salary of an employee that is designed to help lessen the effects of inflation on their living expenses. An increase in DA results in higher take-home pay for employees, offering some relief from inflation. The increase would be effective from July 1, 2026. However, the official announcement will take some time. The government typically announces DA hikes twice a year, once in March for the January-June period and again in September/October for the July-December period. Employees might have to wait until Diwali for a formal announcement. However, both employees and pensioners will receive arrears for the months already passed.

Why is hike in DA and pension demanded?

Employees are demanding a hike in DA and pensions to fight high inflation and account for the delay in the implementation of the 8th CPC. An increase in DA and DR will fight high inflation by protecting the purchasing power of employees and preventing their real income from declining as the cost of living increases. Employees are requesting interim relief in the form of a DA hike as they wait for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Several employee unions have been pressing the government to merge at least 50 percent of DA with basic pay before the implementation of the 8th CPC recommendations.