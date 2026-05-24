Update Aadhaar card for free -- Check online process, list of documents

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently extended the deadline for free updates of Aadhaar documents by a year. Aadhaar card holders can now update their details for free till 14 June 2027. The details that can be updated are crucial Aadhaar information such as address, mobile number, or other personal data. Aadaar details can be updated through the myAadhaar portal for free.

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How to update Aadhaar card for free? Here's the online process

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Step 1: Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click ‘Send OTP’.

Step 3: Enter the OTP, click ‘Login’, and select the ‘Document Update’ button.

Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully and click ‘Next’.

Step 5: Verify your details, check the verification box, and click ‘Next’.

Step 6: Upload required documents like proof of identity and proof of address, click ‘Submit’, and track the update status using the Service Request Number (SRN) sent to your email.

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Lists of Acceptable Documents for Aadhaar Update

The following are the documents that can be presented to evidence proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.

Passport

Ration card/ e-ration card

Voter ID/e-Voter ID

Driving licence

Birth certificate

Government-issued service ID cards

Pensioner photo ID, freedom fighter photo ID, pension payment order

Kisan photo passbook

NREGA/MGNREGA job card

CGHS/ECHS/ESIC/medi-claim card

Marriage certificate

Divorce certificate

ST/SC/OBC certificate

Marksheet/certificate issued by recognised Board of Education

Bank passbook/bank account statement/credit card

Post Office Savings Account Statement

Third gender/transgender identity card/certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019

Utility bill

Property tax receipt

Life or medical insurance policy

Prisoner Induction Document

These documents can be used as supporting evidence for proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.

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