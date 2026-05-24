Update Aadhaar card for free -- Check online process, list of documents
Once the free update period concludes, individuals will need to pay a fee of Rs 50 for document updates at Aadhaar centers.
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New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently extended the deadline for free updates of Aadhaar documents by a year. Aadhaar card holders can now update their details for free till 14 June 2027. The details that can be updated are crucial Aadhaar information such as address, mobile number, or other personal data. Aadaar details can be updated through the myAadhaar portal for free.
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How to update Aadhaar card for free? Here's the online process
Step 1: Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the ‘Login’ button.
Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click ‘Send OTP’.
Step 3: Enter the OTP, click ‘Login’, and select the ‘Document Update’ button.
Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully and click ‘Next’.
Step 5: Verify your details, check the verification box, and click ‘Next’.
Step 6: Upload required documents like proof of identity and proof of address, click ‘Submit’, and track the update status using the Service Request Number (SRN) sent to your email.
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Lists of Acceptable Documents for Aadhaar Update
The following are the documents that can be presented to evidence proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.
Passport
Ration card/ e-ration card
Voter ID/e-Voter ID
Driving licence
Birth certificate
Government-issued service ID cards
Pensioner photo ID, freedom fighter photo ID, pension payment order
Kisan photo passbook
NREGA/MGNREGA job card
CGHS/ECHS/ESIC/medi-claim card
Marriage certificate
Divorce certificate
ST/SC/OBC certificate
Marksheet/certificate issued by recognised Board of Education
Bank passbook/bank account statement/credit card
Post Office Savings Account Statement
Third gender/transgender identity card/certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019
Utility bill
Property tax receipt
Life or medical insurance policy
Prisoner Induction Document
These documents can be used as supporting evidence for proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for an update of information in respect of an Aadhaar number holder of any age.
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