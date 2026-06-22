Update your email address via Aadhaar mobile app for free from July 1; UIDAI waives off fee for 6 months

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced waiver of charges payable by an Aadhaar number holder for updating email address through Aadhaar mobile application. In a latest notification, UIDAI said that users can update their email address via Aadhaar mobile app for free from July 1.
Currently, update of email address in Aadhaar is being charged at Rs 75. In order to encourage more Aadhaar number holders to update their details in Aadhaar, UIDAI has decided to waive off the charges for availing service of email address update through the Aadhaar mobile application and make it free of cost for a period of six months with effect from 1 July 2026 to 31 December 2026.
mAadhaar App phasing out
UIDAI had recently announced that mAadhaar mobile application will be phased out soon. The Aadhaar issuing body has also urged users to shift to the newly launched Aadhaar app. It said that the new app offers faster access and many upgraded features.
Aadhaar Latest App 2026: Key privacy features
The recently launched the Aadhaar App is designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity.
The Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning.
It allows optional face verification, age verification for cinema ticket bookings, hospital admissions for visitors and attendants, verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases.
The app also includes advanced functionalities such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.
It allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, enabling the concept of “One Family – One App.” In addition to address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number through the app, with more update services planned in the future.
A key feature of the app is selective credential sharing. Residents can share only the specific identity fields required for a particular use case through customised QR codes generated by requesting entities.
This ensures that Aadhaar numbers are not stored by verifiers and only digitally signed verifiable credentials are shared, promoting data minimisation in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.
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