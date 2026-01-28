Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceUpdate your mobile number linked with Aadhaar anytime, anywhere; New facility available from today January 28
AADHAAR

Update your mobile number linked with Aadhaar anytime, anywhere; New facility available from today January 28

The full version of the Aadhaar App that arrives today, 28 January 2026, allows Aadhaar card holders to update their mobile number from anywhere, anytime.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Update your mobile number linked with Aadhaar anytime, anywhere; New facility available from today January 28

New Delhi: Want to change your mobile number in Aadhaar? The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced flexible and hassle free system for updating mobile numbers linked with Aadhaar. 

The full version of the Aadhaar App that arrives today, 28 January 2026, allows Aadhaar card holders to update their mobile number from anywhere, anytime.

This will eliminate the need to physically visit Aadhaar Service Kendras.

