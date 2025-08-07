UPI Disruption: Major Banks Affected, Users Unable To Send Money

New Delhi: Thousands of users across India were left frustrated on Thursday morning as UPI services suddenly went down, disrupting digital payments for both individuals and businesses. This is the fourth major outage this year, raising concerns over the reliability of the widely-used payment system.

Reports of the glitch started pouring in around 8:30 AM, with nearly 200 complaints logged on Downdetector, a platform that tracks service disruptions. The disruption hit UPI services at several top banks like HDFC, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra, making it difficult for users to carry out transactions.