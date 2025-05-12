UPI Down: Paytm, GPay, And PhonePe Spark Nationwide Payment Chaos- Details

UPI Down: Hundreds of users across India are facing difficulty to make payments via Paytm, Google Pay (GPay), and PhonePe. Many have reported failed transactions, delays, and error messages while trying to complete payments. The issue seems to be affecting users in multiple regions.

The issue gained widespread attention, with around 850 users reporting problems on a website that monitors service outages. So far, there has been no official statement from NPCI on the cause of the disruption or when it will be resolved.

According to Downdetector, over 62 per cent of users have reported issues with fund transfers, while 21 per cent are facing app-related problems, and 17 per cent are experiencing payment failures. If you're facing similar disruptions, you can report them directly on Downdetector's platform. This is the first significant UPI outage in May, following several similar disruptions reported throughout last month.

This disruption comes at a time when India is dealing with tensions with Pakistan. The finance ministry has warned all financial institutions, including NPCI, to stay alert due to attempts by Pakistani hackers to target India’s financial systems. However, the cause of the outage is still unknown.