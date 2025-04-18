UPI New Rule Kicked In From April: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Users Should Know THESE 5 Key Things

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a new curb on UPI international payment which is in effect retrospectively i.e 4 April, 2025.

In a circular issued on 8 April 2025 NCPI announced that effective 4 April 2025 all QR share and pay-based international UPI transactions for Person to Merchant (P2M) payments have been disabled. According to the new guidelines, QR Share & Pay will no longer be allowed for UPI Global P2M transactions. This will ensure that payer apps can properly identify these transactions.



NCPI has laid down and reiterated THESE 5 Key Things in its circular.