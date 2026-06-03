UPI now accepted in Cambodia: Here’s the full list of countries where Indian users can pay via UPI

New Delhi: India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment is now live in over nine countries, the recent addition being Cambodia. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance in Cambodia through KHQR. NIPL is the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Indian travellers can make QR-based payments using UPI-enabled applications at over 4.5 million merchant outlets across Cambodia through KHQR, the country’s national QR code system.

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The initiative is the first phase of cross-border QR payment linkage between India and Cambodia. In the next phase, Cambodian visitors to India will be able to make payments at UPI QR-enabled merchant locations across the country using their domestic banking or payment applications. It is thus a two-way interoperable payment corridor between India and Cambodia.

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List of countries where international merchant payments are accepted at select merchant outlets

1. UAE

2. Singapore

3. Bhutan

4. Nepal

5. Sri Lanka

6. France

7. Mauritius

8. Qatar

9. Cambodia

How to make UPI setting for foreign travels

Open your UPI app

Go to your Profile or Settings

Select UPI International or UPI Global

Select the bank account you want to use

Activate the button

You can set the activation duration

Enter your UPI PIN

Now you can start your digital transactions using UPI.

UPI transaction volume in May 2026

UPI transaction volumes rose 24 percent year-on-year to 23.20 billion and transaction value nearing the Rs 30 lakh crore mark in May, according to data released by the NPCI recently. UPI transaction value stood at Rs 29.90 lakh crore during the month. On a year-on-year basis, transaction value rose 19 percent.

On an average basis, UPI processed around 748 million transactions daily in May, with average daily transaction value standing at about Rs 96,465 crore. However, on a month-on-month basis, UPI transaction volumes rose around 3.8 per cent from April, while transaction value increased nearly 3 percent, data showed.

Earlier, in February, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Jitin Prasada in Rajya Sabha had said that MoUs have been signed with Cuba, Kenya, United Arab Emirates and Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) for Digilocker.