Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955198https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/upi-payments-higher-transaction-limits-for-select-merchants-starting-sept-15-2955198.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
UPI PAYMENTS

UPI Payments: Higher Transaction Limits For Select Merchants Starting Sept 15

As per an NPCI circular dated August 28, acquiring banks must ensure that the higher transaction limits are offered only to merchants who follow NPCI guidelines. At the same time, banks have the flexibility to set their own internal limits, as long as they remain within the maximum cap fixed by NPCI.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPI Payments: Higher Transaction Limits For Select Merchants Starting Sept 15File Photo

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has raised the UPI transaction limit to Rs 5 lakh for select categories linked to tax payments, starting September 15, 2025. This update will allow verified merchants in these categories to handle bigger payments seamlessly, reflecting the growing reliance on UPI as India’s go-to digital payment mode.

Banks to Monitor Higher UPI Limits

As per an NPCI circular dated August 28, acquiring banks must ensure that the higher transaction limits are offered only to merchants who follow NPCI guidelines. At the same time, banks have the flexibility to set their own internal limits, as long as they remain within the maximum cap fixed by NPCI.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Enhanced UPI Limits Across Categories

NPCI has extended higher UPI limits across several sectors to make large transactions smoother.

- Rs 5 lakh per transaction: Capital markets, insurance, government e-marketplace, travel bookings, credit card bill payments, collections, business/merchant transactions (including pre-approved payments), FX retail (via BPS platform), and digital account opening for term deposits. (Also Read: GST Slab Revision Could Make Goods Cheaper, Boost Demand: Economists)

- Rs 2 lakh per transaction: Jewellery purchases and digital account opening for initial funding.

On cumulative limits, categories like capital markets, insurance, travel, collections, and government e-marketplace have a cap of Rs 10 lakh, while credit card bill payments carry a Rs 6 lakh cumulative limit. (Also Read: Stock Market Update: 126 Stocks At 52-Week High, 64 At Lows; Sensex, Nifty Close Higher)

All UPI apps and payment service providers must update their systems and ensure they are fully compliant with the new rules by September 15, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK