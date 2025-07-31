UPI Payments Through Biometrics Likely Soon: Reports

New Delhi: UPI users may soon be able to approve all UPI transactions using their face ID and biometrics, eliminating the need to enter their PIN every time. The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is reportedly considering enabling UPI payments to be made using face ID or biometrics, making PINs optional for UPI payment authentication, several media reports have said.

How will the new changes work?

Presently, users have to enter their UPI PIN, which is a 4-6 digit passcode, every time they authorise any bank transactions. But when face ID and biometrics are enabled, UPI users will be able to approve UPI transactions simply by using their face ID and biometrics. Users would be able to use their biometric data, such as fingerprint, eye iris scan and other distinct physical features to authorise their UPI transactions.

How will it benefit users?

Media reports have attributed experts saying, this will be a significant step in bringing down financial fraud connected to UPI. In contrast to UPI pins, which may be gained by fraudsters through various means, physical characteristics are difficult to steal. Therefore, the inclusion of biometrics and facial ID is expected to make UPI transactions highly secure, reducing the possibility of fraud.

New set of UPI rules from next month

Starting August 1, 2025, a new set of UPI rules will come into effect, changing how UPI users use the service. The NPCI has implemented these new limits to relieve system strain and reduce issues like payment delays and unsuccessful transactions.

Starting August 1, 2025, UPI users will be able to check their account balance only 50 times per day.

UPI users will be able to check bank accounts linked to their mobile number only 25 times a day per app. The number of times you can check the status of a transaction will also be limited to three and there must be a minimum of 90 seconds gap between each check.