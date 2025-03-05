Advertisement
UPI Rule Change From April 1: Banks To Implement These Rules; Check Details

NCPI latest circular mentions that the mobile numbers which have been disconnected or surrendered i.e., churned mobile numbers, have to be updated on the banks' their database at regular intervals. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2025, 09:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a circular mandating banks to update their list regularly by removing numbers that have been disconnected or surrendered.

The latest circular mentions that the numbers which have been disconnected or surrendered i.e., churned mobile numbers, have to be updated on the banks' their database at regular intervals. The circular says that this task has to be carried out at least on a weekly basis.

“The activity of recycled mobile numbers reflecting correctly in the bank and PSP/TPAP databases will reduce the chances of errors due to churned mobile numbers," NPCI's March 3, 2025 circular mentioned.

