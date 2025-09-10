Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958045https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/upi-services-of-hdfc-bank-to-be-unavailable-for-customers-on-these-days-check-list-of-transactions-to-be-affected-2958045.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
HDFC BANK

UPI Services Of HDFC Bank To Be Unavailable For Customers On THESE Days --Check List Of Transactions To Be Affected

HDFC Bank said that it is conducting essential system maintenance on 12th September 2025 12:00 AM to 01:30 AM IST (90 mins) due to which its UPI services will remain unavailable.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPI Services Of HDFC Bank To Be Unavailable For Customers On THESE Days --Check List Of Transactions To Be Affected

New Delhi: Private sector lender, HDFC Bank has said that its services will remain affected on 12 September 2025 for 90 minutes owing to essential system maintenance. 

The service suspension will affect an array of UPI transactions.

"To enhance our banking experience, we are conducting essential system maintenance on 12th September 2025 12:00 AM to 01:30 AM IST (90 mins)," said HDFC Bank.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: 8th Pay Commission 14-Point Update)

Services Affected are as follows 

1. UPI transactions on: 

- HDFC Bank Current/Savings Accounts 
- RuPay Credit Cards 
- HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app and TPAPs supported by HDFC Bank for UPI services 

2. For Merchants, UPI services linked to HDFC Bank account will remain impacted.

In a UPI related news, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Umbrella Organisation that facilitates UPI Payments, has issued a latest circular announcing a hike in transaction limit for specific categories in UPI.

(Also Read: GST Rules On Old Unsold Packs Of Products)

NPCI has said that Member, Apps and PSPs must ensure the compliance with the same by 15th September 2025.

The enhanced limits shall be applicable for merchants which are categorised as 'Verified Merchant'. Acquiring member banks are required to ensure that such limit shall be provided to the  merchants which are compliant to the NPCI UPI guidelines.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK