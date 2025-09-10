UPI Services Of HDFC Bank To Be Unavailable For Customers On THESE Days --Check List Of Transactions To Be Affected

New Delhi: Private sector lender, HDFC Bank has said that its services will remain affected on 12 September 2025 for 90 minutes owing to essential system maintenance.

The service suspension will affect an array of UPI transactions.

"To enhance our banking experience, we are conducting essential system maintenance on 12th September 2025 12:00 AM to 01:30 AM IST (90 mins)," said HDFC Bank.

Services Affected are as follows

1. UPI transactions on:

- HDFC Bank Current/Savings Accounts

- RuPay Credit Cards

- HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app and TPAPs supported by HDFC Bank for UPI services

2. For Merchants, UPI services linked to HDFC Bank account will remain impacted.

In a UPI related news, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Umbrella Organisation that facilitates UPI Payments, has issued a latest circular announcing a hike in transaction limit for specific categories in UPI.

NPCI has said that Member, Apps and PSPs must ensure the compliance with the same by 15th September 2025.

The enhanced limits shall be applicable for merchants which are categorised as 'Verified Merchant'. Acquiring member banks are required to ensure that such limit shall be provided to the merchants which are compliant to the NPCI UPI guidelines.