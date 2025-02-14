Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2858883https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/upi-transactions-new-guidelines-from-february-15-check-what-is-changing-2858883.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
UNIFIED PAYMENTS INTERFACE

UPI Transactions New Guidelines From February 15 -- Check What Is Changing

A chargeback is a UPI transaction that is reversed by the payer's bank because of a dispute, fraud, or technical issue. When the chargeback is successful, the payer receives their money back.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPI Transactions New Guidelines From February 15 -- Check What Is Changing

New Delhi: New guidelines for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions have been issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). From February 15, chargebacks based on Transaction Credit Confirmation (TCC) and returns will be automatically accepted or rejected.

What is a chargeback?

A chargeback is a UPI transaction that is reversed by the payer's bank because of a dispute, fraud, or technical issue. When the chargeback is successful, the payer receives their money back.

Chargebacks may be started by remitting banks in the UPI Dispute Resolution System (URCS) from T+0. Beneficiary banks often have little time to process returns before a chargeback is raised since the initiation comes before their reconciliation attempts. Sometimes beneficiary banks have submitted return requests (RET), but they were denied since a chargeback had already been started. As a result, the chargeback was automatically closed. 

How will it be resolved?

Chargebacks can now be automatically approved or denied based on the TCC/RET raised by the beneficiary bank in the subsequent settlement cycle after the chargeback has been made, according to NPCI's revision of its dispute resolution procedure.

The process will only apply to bulk upload options and the Unified Dispute Resolution Interface (UDIR) and front-end dispute resolution options will not be impacted by it.
 
Implications for UPI member banks

The NPCI has advised all UPI member banks to take note of the changes. By eliminating needless penalties and guaranteeing a more seamless transaction reconciliation process, the new procedure is expected to increase the effectiveness of addressing disputes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK