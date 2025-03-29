UPI Users Alert! Key Rule Changes Coming Into Effect from April 1— Details Here

New Delhi: New UPI rules will come into effect to make digital payments smoother and more secure starting April 1. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced these guidelines to improve the experience of number-based UPI payments. Banks, UPI apps, and third-party providers will be required to follow these rules to ensure hassle-free transactions for users.

Under the new rules, if your bank-registered mobile number remains inactive for a long time, your UPI ID will be deactivated. This means you won’t be able to use UPI services until your number is active again. To avoid any issues, make sure your registered mobile number is always active and up to date with your bank.

UPI service can be used without any problem only if the bank records are kept updated with the correct mobile number. There may be problems with the UPI service associated with inactive or reassigned mobile numbers.

According to the new rules of the Department of Telecom (DoT), a mobile number can be assigned to a new user after 90 days of disconnection. If a customer's mobile number is not being used for calls, messages or data, then such numbers are deactivated by telecom providers. These numbers are called recycled or churned numbers.

Under the new guidelines, the user's bank-verified mobile number will act as the user's UPI identifier. On the other hand, banks and UPI applications will also need to update their mobile number records every week so that mistakes caused by recycled or modified numbers can be avoided.

Applications will need to seek permission from users before assigning numeric UPI IDs. Users must actively opt in for this feature as the default setting is opted out. In case there is some delay in the NPCI verification, UPI applications may temporarily resolve numeric UPI ID issues internally. These issues will need to be documented and reported to NPCI on a monthly basis for monitoring purposes. (With IANS Inputs)