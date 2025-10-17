Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces BIG Diwali Bonanza! 3% DA Hike For Employees; Check How Much Salary Will Increase

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced big Diwali bonanza for its state employees. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a 3 percent DA and DR hike for employees and pensioners.

DA has been increased from the previous 55 percent to 58 percent for the UP state government employees. The DA, DR hike will be effective from July 1, 2025, benefitting the state's nearly 28 lakh employees and pensioners.