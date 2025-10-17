Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973070https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/uttar-pradesh-govt-announces-big-diwali-bonanza-3-da-hike-for-employees-check-how-much-salary-will-increase-2973070.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
DA HIKE

Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces BIG Diwali Bonanza! 3% DA Hike For Employees; Check How Much Salary Will Increase

DA has been increased from the previous 55 percent to 58 percent for the UP state government employees. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces BIG Diwali Bonanza! 3% DA Hike For Employees; Check How Much Salary Will Increase

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced big Diwali bonanza for its state employees. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a 3 percent DA and DR hike for employees and pensioners.

DA has been increased from the previous 55 percent to 58 percent for the UP state government employees. The DA, DR hike will be effective from July 1, 2025, benefitting the state's nearly 28 lakh employees and pensioners.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh