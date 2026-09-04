VISHWAS 2026 PF dispute settlement scheme to remain open till Dec 28; check details of reduced-penalty

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment has said that VISHWAS, 2026 Scheme will remain open until 28 December 2026. VISHWAS is a one-time settlement scheme that allows employers to close long-pending disputes by paying a sharply reduced penalty amount.
Under normal rules, the penalty for late PF deposit can be as high as 37% per year. Under VISHWAS, 2026, the penalty has been reduced as follows:
Delay for up to 2 months: pay only 0.25% per month
Delay from 2 to 4 months: pay only 0.50% per month
Delay beyond 4 months: pay only 1% per month
The entire process has been made available through an online mechanism. Employers are required to first clear all outstanding interest on delayed PF contributions before submitting an application. Thereafter, they may log on to the EPFO Employer Portal at https://unifiedportal-emp.epfindia.gov.in, access the VISHWAS, 2026 module, select the applicable category, upload the required documents and complete the process through digital authentication.
The system will automatically calculate the revised penalty amount. Employers will be provided 15 days to make the payment, with an automatic extension of a further 15 days, wherever required. Upon confirmation of payment, EPFO will issue a digitally signed Settlement Certificate, following which the concerned proceedings pending before a court or tribunal shall stand closed.
Employers are encouraged to avail the benefits of the Scheme before its closure on 28 December 2026. Assistance is available at all 153 EPFO Regional Offices across the country, where dedicated VISHWAS Cells and Helpdesks have been established to facilitate and assist applicants. Detailed guidelines and Frequently Asked Questions are available on the EPFO website. For further assistance, employers may also contact the toll-free helpline at 1800-180-1820, said the Ministry of Labour & Employment.
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