Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme: Last Date For Settlement Of Tax Arrears, Dispute Settlement Announced By Govt

New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified April 30 as the last date for direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas.

"The CBDT has notified 30.04.2025 as the last date, on or before which a declaration in respect of tax arrears can be filed by the declarants to the designated authority under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Scheme, 2024," said a finance ministry release.

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme 2.0 was originally announced in Budget 2024-25 presented in July for resolution of certain income tax disputes pending appeal.

The scheme, to reduce the litigations related with income tax, came into force in October 2024.

The DTVSV Scheme provides for lesser settlement amounts for a ‘new appellant’ in comparison to an ‘old appellant’, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“The scheme also provides for lesser settlement amounts for taxpayers who file declaration on or before 31.12.2024 in comparison to those who file thereafter,” said Ministry of Finance in a statement.

Four separate forms are notified by the government: Form for filing declaration and undertaking by the declarant; form for certificate to be issued by designated authority; Form for intimation of payment by the declarant; Order for full and final settlement of tax arrears by designated authority.

The Scheme also provides that Form-1 would be filed separately for each dispute, provided that where appellant and the income-tax authority, both have filed an appeal in respect of the same order, single Form-1 shall be filed in such a case.