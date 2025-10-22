Walmart Stops Hiring H-1B Visa Candidates Following Visa Fee Rule: Reports

New Delhi: Walmart Inc., one of the world’s largest retailers, has hit pause on offering jobs to candidates who need H-1B work visas, Bloomberg reports. The decision comes after the Trump administration introduced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications, a policy that has shaken up hiring plans across multiple industries.

Impact on Corporate Staff

Bloomberg reports that the guideline mainly affects Walmart’s corporate employees, though it represents a small fraction of its total U.S. workforce of around 1.6 million. Government data also show that Walmart employs roughly 2,390 H-1B visa holders, making it the largest user of the program among major retail chains.

Temporary Pause, Lasting Ripples

Although Walmart calls the suspension temporary, it underscores the immediate disruption caused by the new policy. The company, along with other employers, is likely to review its global hiring plans once there’s more clarity on the rule’s long-term effects and potential legal challenges

Exploring Alternatives Amid Shifts

For now, foreign jobseekers eyeing U.S. roles may need to consider other options, such as intra-company transfers (L-1 visas), exceptional ability visas (O-1), or remote work through overseas offices. The development highlights a wider shift in the U.S. labor and immigration landscape, where costs, compliance, and political changes are increasingly influencing corporate hiring decisions.

Understanding the $100,000 H-1B Fee

The $100,000 fee is part of a larger U.S. immigration overhaul introduced under the Trump administration. This change is already causing disruption in how companies hire skilled foreign workers.