Want Business Class Upgrade In Flight And Suite Upgrade In Hotels For Free? Analyst Decodes The Perfect Hack

New Delhi: A free upgrade in flight and hotel is a happy dream for many travellers. But a data analyst has tweeted that you may also have a chance at getting these upgrades, because these are not an outcome of kindness by the brands, but a well thought out strategy.

"Ever wondered why airlines and hotels give free upgrades worth thousands? There’s a reason and it’s not kindness," wrote data analyst Suraj Kumar Talreja on X.

Talreja explains the logic behind why Airlines upgrade Economy passengers to Business class when the seats are empty. He says that Airlines do so strategically.

"If Business has empty seats, they move select Economy passengers up. Why? It frees cheaper seats below allowing more last-minute economy sales. Simple math, huge revenue."

Talreja backs up his argument saying that the hotels play the same game.

"An empty suite means lost revenue forever. So they upgrade guests who: Look loyal; Book direct; Review often; Travel frequently. It turns dead inventory into future profit," he writes.

He says that the reason behind such upgrades should not be considered a generosity, rather there is a psychology behind such upgrades. A customer, who is upgraded once, never forgets it. The result is that they return; book the same brand; spend more.

He equates One upgrade as years of loyalty.

Talreja says that a large role is being played by Social media too in promoting such upgrades, which in the end is beneficial for the brand.

"A Business Class window photo or luxury suite reel is free advertising for the brand. Your flex = their marketing. Upgrades fuel content → content brings customers," he writes.

Which Kind Of People Are More Likely To Get Upgrades?

He says that brands also upgrade guests who seem “valuable”. They are mostly Business travelers; Elite members; High spenders; Well-presented guests

"To them, a suite costs less than giving free breakfast. High perception, low cost," he writes.

Hacks To Get Free Upgrades In Business Class In Flights And Luxury Hotel Suites

What are better upgrade chances? Talreja explains that Timing matters.

-- Flights → when Business Class isn’t full at check-in

-- Hotels → evening check-in when unsold suites are confirmed

-- Politeness & confidence also help more than you think.

Talreja Concludes saying that such upgrades are not random, or free or done out of kindness. He explains that these are smart business strategy that turns empty space into loyalty, revenue, and free marketing.

A zero cost upgrade that earns them money later and that's the real game.