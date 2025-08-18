Want To File ITR 2025 Yourself? Here’s a Simple Step-by-Step Guide for FY 2024-25 Filing– Check Documents Required

New Delhi: Online Income Tax Return (ITR) filing might seem tricky at first but with clear instructions it becomes simple and manageable. This guide will walk you through the process for the Financial Year 2024-25 using the official e-filing portal. By carefully entering your tax information, claiming the right deductions, and completing everything from home, you can avoid mistakes and penalties. Just follow these easy steps to file your return confidently and on time.

No matter if you’re a salaried employee or a business owner, this guide simplifies the e-filing process into easy steps to help you file your taxes without any stress.

Simple Steps to File Your ITR Online

- Visit the official website: incometax.gov.in and log in to your account.

- Go to e-File > Income Tax Return > File Income Tax Return.

- Select the assessment year as AY 2025-26 and choose the online filing option.

- Pick the right ITR form based on your income, like ITR-1 Sahaj for salaried individuals.

- Review the pre-filled details on the portal, then add any extra income or deductions you have.

- Check the tax calculation. If you owe any tax, pay the self-assessment tax before proceeding.

- Validate the form, agree to the declaration, and submit your return.

- Finally, complete the process by e-Verifying your return using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other available methods.

Important ITR Filing Dates and Updates

The last date to file your Income Tax Return for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 is September 15, 2025. This deadline applies to taxpayers whose accounts do not require an audit. (Also Read: Upcoming GST Slab Changes In Diwali: List Of Items To Get Cheaper And Expected To Move To 5%, 18% Bracket)

One important update to keep in mind: if you’re claiming tax deductions such as under sections 80C or 80D, you’ll now need to provide valid proof and accurate information. The government is making the deduction process more transparent to ensure everything is clear and correct.

Documents You’ll Need to File Your ITR

- PAN Card and Aadhaar Card (make sure they are linked)

- Form 16 (if you’re a salaried employee)

- Form 26AS, AIS, or TIS (these show the tax paid in your name and your financial transactions)

- Bank Account Details (to receive any tax refund)

- Proof of Tax-Saving Investments like PPF, ELSS, LIC, mutual funds, health insurance, donations, and more

- Home Loan Interest Certificate (if you have a home loan)

Do You Need a Chartered Accountant (CA) to File Your Taxes?

Not everyone needs a CA anymore. However, if your income is more complicated—like capital gains from the stock market, business earnings, or foreign investments—it’s a good idea to consult a tax expert or a CA to make sure everything is done correctly. (Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Celebrates 66th Birthday, Receives Wishes From PM Modi)