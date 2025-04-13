Want To Know Your EPF Balance? Try These 5 Effortless Methods– Step-by-Step Guide

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers multiple ways for you to access your balance whether you're using a smartphone, computer or even a basic mobile phone. In this simple guide, we’ll walk you through five easy and reliable methods to check your EPF balance anytime, anywhere.

1. Check EPF Balance Using the EPFO Portal//

- Visit the official EPFO website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in

- Click on ‘Services’ and then select ‘For Employees’

- Under the ‘Services’ menu, click on ‘Member Passbook’

- You’ll be redirected to: https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp

- Log in using your UAN, password, and captcha code

- Once logged in, you can view or download your passbook showing monthly contributions and interest earned

Note: Ensure your UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account to access this service.

2. Check EPF Balance via SMS (No Internet Needed)

If your UAN is active and your KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN, bank account) are updated, you can get your EPF balance through a simple SMS.

- Open your phone’s SMS app

- Type the message: EPFOHO UAN

- Send it to: 7738299899

- You'll receive a reply from EPFO with your current EPF balance, latest contribution details, and UAN information.

Want the message in your local language?

Just add a 3-letter language code at the end of the message. Examples:

HIN – Hindi

TAM – Tamil

MAR – Marathi

BEN – Bengali

KAN – Kannada

TEL – Telugu

Sample message:

EPFOHO UAN HIN (for Hindi response)

3. Check EPF Balance Using the UMANG App

The UMANG app (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) gives you easy access to EPFO services on your phone. You can check your EPF balance, download your passbook, and more from the app.

- Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

- Register with your mobile number and complete OTP verification

- On the home screen, tap on ‘EPFO’

- Select ‘Employee Centric Services’

- Tap on ‘View Passbook’

- Enter your UAN to see your EPF balance and account details

4. Check EPF Balance via EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal

The Member e-Sewa portal is your all-in-one dashboard to manage your EPF account. From checking your balance to downloading your passbook, everything is just a few clicks away.

- Go to the official portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

- Log in using your UAN and password

- On the dashboard, click on the ‘View’ tab in the top menu

- Select ‘Passbook’ to view your contribution history

- You can also download or print the passbook for future reference

5. Check EPF Balance by Giving a Missed Call //

If your mobile number is linked to your UAN and KYC is updated, you can check your EPF balance with a simple missed call.

- Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number

- The call will disconnect automatically after a few rings

- You’ll receive an SMS with your latest EPF balance in a few seconds//

Keeping an eye on your EPF balance is a smart way to stay in control of your retirement savings and track your employer’s contributions. Whether you’re planning ahead, applying for a loan, or just staying financially aware, these five simple methods make it easy to check your EPF balance anytime.