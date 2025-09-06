Want To Switch From UPS To NPS? Here’s How You Can Do It; Deadline Is….

New Delhi: The Government of India has rolled out new rules for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). This gives central government employees an option to switch under the National Pension System (NPS). Effective from April 1, 2025, the scheme ensures employees get an assured payout after retirement, offering more security for their post-retirement years.

The Finance Ministry has announced that September 30, 2025 will be the last date for eligible employees and retirees under NPS to switch to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). After this deadline, those who decide to continue with NPS will not be allowed to shift to UPS later.

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) Explained

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is a new option introduced under the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees. It gives them the benefit of an assured payout after retirement, ensuring financial stability in their later years. The scheme officially came into effect on April 1, 2025. (Also Read: Hurry! Only 10 Days Left To File ITR—Check If You Have Filed It Correctly)

UPS vs NPS: Key Differences

While NPS returns can fluctuate with the market, UPS carries low risk since the pension is guaranteed. Under UPS, employees get a minimum assured pension of Rs 10,000 per month after completing 10 years of service, regardless of market performance. (Also Read: Neutral On Indian Equities, GST Reforms To Boost Consumption: Report)

Who Can Opt for UPS?

Only central government employees currently enrolled under NPS can apply for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). To be eligible, you must:

- Be a serving central government employee as of April 1, 2025

- Already be registered under the NPS

- Wish to shift to the new UPS for assured pension payouts

How to Switch from NPS to UPS (Online Process)

Step 1: Visit the eNPS Portal

- Go to: eNPS Portal

- Select “NPS to UPS Migration” under the Unified Pension Scheme section

Step 2: Enter Your Details

- Enter your PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number)

- Enter your Date of Birth

- Fill in the Captcha and click “Verify PRAN”

Step 3: OTP Verification

- An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number or email ID

- Enter the OTP to continue

Step 4: Accept the Declaration

- A declaration window will appear

- Tick the acceptance box and click “Proceed to e-Sign”

- Note: Once submitted, this choice is final and cannot be changed

Step 5: e-Sign Using Aadhaar

- Enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID (VID)

- Click “Send OTP”

- Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click “Verify OTP”

Step 6: Get Confirmation

- Your migration request will be submitted

- An Acknowledgement Number will be generated

- Download the e-signed migration form for your records//

Offline Option to Apply for UPS

If you prefer the offline route, you can also apply for UPS through forms. Here’s how:

Download the Form: Get Form A2 from NSDL UPS Portal. (Form A1/A2 may be used depending on eligibility.)

Submit the Form: Fill it and get it verified by your Head of Office.

Approval Process: The form is then routed through the DDO → PAO/CDDO → Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA).

PRAN Allocation: The CRA will generate your Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

First Contribution: Your first contribution must be credited within 20 days of application or joining date.

Family Pension Under UPS

If the pension holder passes away after retirement, the legally wedded spouse will receive a family pension equal to 60 per cent of the payout that the pension holder was getting just before their demise. This applies to the spouse who was legally married at the time of retirement (whether superannuation, voluntary retirement, or retirement under FR 56(j)).