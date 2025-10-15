Want To Transfer Your PPF Account? Here’s A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most trusted long-term saving options in India, backed by the government and known for offering safe, guaranteed returns. It’s a popular choice for those who prefer stability over market risks. You can easily open a PPF account at select banks or post offices, but what happens if you move cities, change jobs, or switch banks? Don’t worry — your PPF account can be transferred smoothly without affecting your savings or benefits.

How to Transfer Your PPF Account Easily

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you transfer your PPF account without any confusion:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visit your current PPF branch: Go to your existing bank or post office where your PPF account is held and carry your passbook along.

Submit a transfer request: Fill out and submit a transfer application, mentioning the complete address of the branch where you want to move your account.

Get a receipt: Ask for a receipt of your transfer request — it’s useful for tracking the status later.

Processing by the old branch: Your current branch will forward the necessary documents — including your application form, nomination details, certified account copy, passbook, and a cheque or demand draft for the balance — to the new branch.

Notification from the new branch: Once the new branch receives your documents, they’ll usually inform you.

Complete KYC at the new branch: Visit the new branch with your PAN card, identity proof, and address proof to complete KYC formalities.

Update details if required: If any of your personal or KYC details have changed, you may need to fill out a fresh account opening form.

Transfer completion: After verification, the new branch will open your PPF account and transfer your existing balance smoothly.

Current PPF Interest Rate

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) continues to offer an interest rate of 7.1 per cent for the October to December quarter of the 2025–26 financial year. According to the Department of Economic Affairs, there has been no change in the rates for PPF and other small savings schemes for this quarter, ensuring consistent returns for investors.