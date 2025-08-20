Warning: Scam Calls Targeting Taxpayers Ahead Of Filing Deadline— Here’s How To Stay Safe

New Delhi: With the September 15 tax filing deadline just around the corner, the rush to file returns is in full swing and so are the scams. Fraudsters are getting more sophisticated which makes it harder for taxpayers to tell the difference between real and fake calls. Many people across the country have reported receiving phone calls from individuals posing as officials from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) so-called “tax department,” asking them to share sensitive personal information.

How Are Scammers Targeting Taxpayers?

Scammers are using every possible channel—emails, phone calls, text messages, and even WhatsApp video calls to trick taxpayers into revealing personal and financial information. Falling for these scams can lead to major financial losses and data breaches. That’s why staying alert is more important than ever this tax season. (Also Read: Income Tax 2025: What Is Updated Tax Returns?– Who Can File, When You Cannot File)

How to Spot Fake Income Tax Calls, Emails, and Messages

- Look for the Document Identification Number (DIN): All official communication from the Income Tax Department includes a unique DIN. If a message, email, or call doesn’t mention this, it’s a red flag. (Also Read: EPFO Guidance For GenZ: 10 Key Points to Know Before Starting Your First Job)

- Verify on the Official e-Filing Portal: Genuine tax notices are always uploaded to the official Income Tax e-filing portal. You can check by logging into your account.

- Beware of Urgent Demands: Scammers often try to create panic or urgency to get you to act quickly. If someone pressures you without a matching notice on the portal, it’s likely fake.

- Stay cautious of unexpected calls or messages: Whether it's a phone call, email, text, or even WhatsApp message, always double-check the source before sharing any personal or financial details.

What to Do If You Get a Scam Call or Message

- Don’t Panic: Stay calm and avoid reacting immediately. Scammers often try to pressure you into quick action.

- Verify the Message: Log in to the official Income Tax e-filing portal and check if there’s any official alert or notice related to the message or call you received.

- Never Share Personal Information: Don’t share sensitive details like PAN, Aadhaar, bank account info, or OTPs over calls, texts, or emails—even if the caller sounds official.

- Inform Others: Let your friends and family know about the scam so they can be cautious too. Spreading awareness helps protect everyone.