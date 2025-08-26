Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951838https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/wedding-gifts-in-india-are-they-really-tax-free-or-will-the-taxman-come-knocking-find-out-here-2951838.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
WEDDING GIFTS

Wedding Gifts In India: Are They Really Tax-Free Or Will The Taxman Come Knocking? Find Out Here

Gifts aren’t just about wrapping paper and warm wishes as under Indian tax rules, they carry legal weight too. Whether it’s a bundle of cash, a sparkling necklace, shares in a company, or even a piece of land.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Wedding Gifts In India: Are They Really Tax-Free Or Will The Taxman Come Knocking? Find Out HereImage Credit: Gemini AI

New Delhi: Weddings in India are vibrant celebrations, brimming with music, rituals, lavish meals, and generous gifts. Whether it's cash-filled envelopes, gold jewellery, or even a bank transfer, giving and receiving gifts is an age-old tradition that adds to the joy of the occasion. But while these tokens of love are cherished by families, the tax department sees them a little differently as potential income. That means some wedding gifts may need to be declared in your Income Tax Return (ITR). Here's what you need to know.

Gifts aren’t just about wrapping paper and warm wishes as under Indian tax rules, they carry legal weight too. Whether it’s a bundle of cash, a sparkling necklace, shares in a company, or even a piece of land. (Also Read: SBI Credit Card Rules Changing From September 1, September 16 -- Customers Should Know)

Are Wedding Gifts Taxable?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Good news — not all wedding gifts are taxable! In fact, under Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, most gifts you receive on your wedding whether it’s cash, jewellery, or even a bank transfer are completely tax-free.

Here’s when wedding gifts are exempt from tax:

- Gifts from relatives (no limit)

- Gifts up to Rs 50,000 from non-relatives

- Gifts received through a will or inheritance

- All gifts received on the occasion of your marriage

Do You Still Need to Report Wedding Gifts?

Yes and this is where many newlyweds slip up. Even though wedding gifts are tax-exempt, you’re still expected to report them in your Income Tax Return (ITR). The tax department sees these as “Income from Other Sources,” and depending on your situation, you may need to file ITR-2 or ITR-3. (Also Read: DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 Kicks Off Today -- Deadline, How To Apply For Ready-To-Move-In HIG, LIC, EHS Flats)

To stay on the safe side:

- Try to deposit any cash gifts close to the wedding date

- Keep a record of who gave what — whether it’s cash, jewellery, or a bank transfer

- Doing this not only keeps you tax-compliant but also makes filing your ITR much smoother.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK