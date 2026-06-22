West Bengal government raises DA by 20%; increased DA effective from 1 October

New Delhi: CM Suvendu Adhikari led BJP government has announced a 20 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees of West Bengal. Presenting the state Budget 2026, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced to hike the DA from 18 percent to 38 percent. The increased DA will come into effect from October 1 for West Bengal government employees.
1st Budget under BJP gov in Bengal
This is the first budget under the BJP government in Bengal. On February 5 this year, the previous Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya, had presented the interim (vote-on-account) budget in the Assembly.
The full budget could not be presented due to the West Bengal Assembly elections, which were then due in April. The results were declared on May 4, following which the new government was sworn in.
DA for central government employees
In April this year, the Union Cabinet approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. Government announced an increase of 2 percent over the existing rate of 58 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. Central government employees are entitled to 60 percent DA and DR.
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 6791.24 crore per annum, benefitting about 50.46 lakh Central Government employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners.
This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
7th Pay Commission for Bengal government employees
Earlier in May, the Bengal government announced to implement the 7th Pay Commission in Bengal. The state government has approved the formation of the Seventh Pay Commission for state employees. Another big decision that the state government took after coming to power in the state, was paving the way for launching the Annapurna scheme under which women are being given financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month, applicable from June 1.
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