New Delhi: Are you tired of the long process to check your PF balance? EPFO members can simply give a missed call or send an SMS to know their PF balance and latest contribution details. Just make sure your UAN is linked with either your Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account to use this service.

Once your Aadhaar or PAN is linked to your UAN account, all you need to do is give a missed call. After that, you'll receive details of your last EPF contribution and your current PF balance.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your PF Balance via Missed Call

Want to check your PF balance or last contribution? Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Make sure your mobile number is registered and activated with your UAN on the EPFO unified portal.

Step 2: Ensure that at least one KYC document (Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account) is linked to your UAN.

Step 3: Once both conditions are met, give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

Step 4: The call will disconnect automatically after two rings—no charges apply.

Step 5: Within seconds, you'll receive an SMS with your PF account balance and last contribution details.

Get PF Details Through SMS — Here's How

Just like the missed call option, EPFO also offers an SMS service to check your PF balance and last contribution. If your UAN is activated, you can get this info by sending a simple SMS from your registered mobile number.

Step 1: Open your SMS app and type:

EPFOHO UAN [Language Code]

Step 2: Send it to 7738299899

For example, if you want the message in Telugu, type: EPFOHO UAN TEL

This service is available in multiple languages including Hindi (HIN), English (ENG), Bengali (BEN), and more.