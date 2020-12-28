What is secured and unsecured credit card: Know

New Delhi: Credit card market has its own share of customers – one that has a lot of instability in its income-expenditure ratio and the other group that has a stable income and a fantastic credit score.

Based on the above, credit cards can be divided into two types:

a. Secured credit card

b. unsecured credit card

But one must not confuse it with the name given to the credit card. Ironically, a secured credit card is one that is given to people who have an unstable income or not-so-good credit score. It is basically a card that is issued to the person after he/she deposits some amount of collateral as security. A secured credit card (very similar to secured loan), is usually easily available if you produce your fixed deposit as the collateral.

The extent of credit is usually dependent on the value of the fixed deposit that a customer is willing to submit as collateral. Mostly, customers can get 80% of the fixed deposit value as the limit of a credit being issued to him/her.

Secured credit card against FD by top banks

Several big banks offer secured credit card against FD. Here are some popular ones.

SBI Unnati

SBI Advantage Plus Credit card

ICICI Bank Instant Platinum Credit Card

ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card

ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card

Axis Bank Insta Easy Credit Card

Kotak Mahindra Bank Aqua Gold Credit Card