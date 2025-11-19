What Time Will PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Be Credited Today? PM Modi To Credit Rs 18,000 Crore To 9 Crore Farmers Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on 19th November during which he will credit Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers of the PM Kisan scheme.

PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Release Time On 19 November 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 at around 1:30 PM. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from 19th to 21st November 2025, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India’s agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

PM-KISAN 20th Instalment

PM Modi had released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 2nd August 2025 from Varanasi. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.