Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986854https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/what-time-will-pm-kisan-21st-instalment-be-credited-today-pm-modi-to-credit-rs-18000-crore-to-9-crore-farmers-today-2986854.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PM KISAN

What Time Will PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Be Credited Today? PM Modi To Credit Rs 18,000 Crore To 9 Crore Farmers Today

PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Release Time: Check, at what time will money be credited into the bank account of eligible farmers.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Time Will PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Be Credited Today? PM Modi To Credit Rs 18,000 Crore To 9 Crore Farmers Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on 19th November during which he will credit Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers of the PM Kisan scheme.

PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Release Time On 19 November 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 at around 1:30 PM. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from 19th to 21st November 2025, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India’s agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. The programme will witness  participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

PM-KISAN 20th Instalment

PM Modi had released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 2nd August 2025 from Varanasi. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi air pollution
Why Delhi Chokes While Beijing Breathes – The Secret No One Told You
Technology
Trade Intelligence And Analytics (TIA) Portal Launched To Help Exporters
bihar new cabinet
Bihar’s Newly Elected MLAs: Lagging In Education, Leading In Crime?
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin’s India Visit Has World On Edge: Why US, China Are Watching Closely
India e-passport Launch
India Launches e-Passports: How They Are Smarter Than Old Passports
Rafale fighter jets
How India Cost France 90 Rafales; Ukraine Deal To Deliver Same Blow? Find Out
Technology
TRAI Mandates Variable Pre-Tagging In SMS Templates To Curb Fraud
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Following Raids, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman
India-France Garuda 25 Exercise
6,913 Km From Delhi, What The IAF’s Rafale And Sukhoi Fighter Jets Are Doing?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA, ED Continue Investigation - Biggest Crackdown Underway