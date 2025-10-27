What To Do When Markets Are Fluctuating? CA Breaks Down Principles Of Seasoned Investors

New Delhi: Stock market investments are not a magic wand, and there is not a particular formula to create wealth by investing in stock market. However, experts believe that one of the key factor, determining your investment is your patience.

When the markets are down or when the markets are fluctuating, what should investors do? CA Nitin Kaushik, in a series of tweet shares that in the money making spree, "Psychology Beats Math Every Time"

"Making money in markets isn’t about crunching numbers all day. The biggest driver? human psychology. Over the last 20 years, multiple Nobel Prizes in economics went to those studying human behavior in markets. Emotions govern decisions far more than formulas. You’ve probably heard: “Be greedy when others are fearful, be fearful when others are greedy.” The key word here isn’t greed or fear—it’s others. Success comes from thinking differently than the crowd, not following them blindly," shares Kaushik in a tweet.

Kaushik gives a reality check to the investors. He says, "when markets soar, everyone’s vision seems perfect—even better than the company’s promoters. But when markets dip, every past decision is questioned. Human nature reacts emotionally, not logically. Visualize the market like a roller coaster. As it climbs, excitement grows, hearts race, adrenaline spikes. But when it plunges, panic sets in. It’s extreme highs and lows that trigger mistakes, not steady slopes."

He says that despite markets fluctuations, those who "master emotional control, respect history, and plan strategically are the ones who thrive—not the ones chasing headlines or short-term highs."

Kaushik tweeted, "For investors, understanding emotional extremes is crucial. Market crashes often scare the crowd into selling, while recoveries reward those willing to withstand fear. Historical data shows that markets bounce back—even after severe corrections."

Key takeaway: Investing isn’t about being lucky. It’s about:

•Understanding psychology

•Staying rational when others panic

•Structuring a balanced portfolio

•Leveraging historical base rates and fundamentals

He advises that patience coupled with independent thinking and discipline is the core of investment.