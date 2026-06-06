When will EPFO interest for FY 2026-26 be credited? Will there be loss of money in case of delay? Explained

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has kept the interest rate on EPF deposits unchanged at 8.25 percent for the financial year 2025–26. The decision was taken by the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of the organization in March this year.

Subscribers can continue to earn the same rate of return on their EPF balances at 8.25 percent this fiscal year too.

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When will EPFO interest for FY 2026-26 be credited?

While, the EPFO has not set a specific date for crediting PF interest money, government notification had earlier mentioned that the interest will be credited once official notification comes. In such a scenario, PF subscribers will have to wait for the government notification before the interest reflects in their EPF accounts.

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Will there be loss of money in case of delay in crediting of PF interest ?

As per rules, whenever the PF interest is credited, the accumulated money is paid in full. Hence there is no loss of interest for PF subscribers.

Meanwhile, if you are a PF subscribers, you can check your PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE



Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.